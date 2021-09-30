What is it with children and trees?
Children and building tree houses? And climbing and running?
Well, I guess we have all ”been there”. At least my own children have, and they would have loved this outdoors exhibition made for playing. Big or small. Old and young. We had a great day!
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Happy Children!”
Unfortunately, when parents see me taking photos at a playground they automatically assume I’m some kind of freak or child predator. Therefore I’ve stopped taking photos of any children unless they’re related to me or my family.
This makes me smile 😃
Simple joy, its wonderful to see 🙂