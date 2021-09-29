This week Amy urges us to find autumn colours. I am enjoying all of yours, but here we are still waiting for them. In Lapland and northern Sweden the colours already have arrived.
Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love—that makes life and nature harmonize. – George Eliot
But, soon the mist will envelop colourful mornings and evenings. A soft, beautiful, forgiving blanket handed out from Mother Nature.
I loved your artificial lights last week – so many inspiring posts! And some of you didn’t think you would find any photos…but you did! In Sweden we have a saying that goes like: ”He who searches, he will find”. We hope you will join us this week too and show us the colors of autumn through your lens. Be sure to link to Amy’s post and to use the Lens-artists Tag to help us find you.
Next week, Tina will lead the LAPC theme with a “Seen Better Days” challenge: Featuring things that are run-down, dilapidated etc. Please visit her beautiful site at Travels and Trifles.
Until next time – stay well and be kind – and enjoy your autumn colours and the crisp days to come.
19 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #167 – Colours of Autumn”
All so gorgeous Ann- Christine..and those mushrooms are very photogenic.
Beautiful photos of your garden Ann Christine! I especially liked the mushrooms–so pretty in pink.
Adorable clicks.
Enjoyed
Love that golden corridor of trees, Ann-Christine! It’s a little early for fall colors here too. I had to drive a while to find some. 🍁
Your garden looks wonderful
I love those little mushrooms, the colour is simply divine
Remarkable images, AC! The image of pink fungi is my favorite. And the last photo is stunningly beautiful!
It seems autumn is holding out for better days across most of our followers’ geography Ann-Christine. Your images are gorgeous as always but your little mushrooms are so sweet and your closing image along with your comments about it are sheer perfection. Lovely
Great post! Fall has not arrived fully here – but all around me in not so far away from me, leaves are turning, etc.
And yet, your post took me down memory lane – of the Aspen turning in good years and the colors they turned to in hard drought years…. the beauty of the burgundy and gold Amaranth stalks of grains in my back yard, that so many asked, ‘what is that flower? It’s beautiful!!” and I had to explain ”It’s a grain – small, but makes awesome pancakes and waffles.” The year I planted some seedling mums, that flourished, but didn’t survive to self-propagate or turn themselves into annual perennials, in the spot where I planted them – sigh –
Fall – a time for looking forward to rest, the blankie of rest and solitude and quite and muffling of the hurry/scurry busyness of the world around me – and yet, also a time for nostalgia, and memories and re-visit of lessons learned, here and there – 😀
I love those pink mushrooms. The ones I see here in the forest are huge and hideous. Certainly not inviting to eat or touch.
Good you liked them – we have lots of hideous ones as well. You have to look closely to find the beauties…!
Gorgeous photos. Autumn is my favorite time of year for all these colors.
Thank you, Angeline! I used to have autumn as the favourite, but not anymore. Nowadays we have mostly rain I am afraid. But hope is there still!
The fungi and creek scene are my favourites Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Brian – mine too.
Ah, you’re showing us what the next few weeks will bring. Treats in store!
Let’s hope…it’s really wet and rainy right now. Some autumns never come with colours, I hope this is not such a one.
Thank you for sharing!
You are welcome.