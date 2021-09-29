Lens-Artists Challenge #167 – Colours of Autumn

/ Leya

This week Amy urges us to find autumn colours. I am enjoying all of yours, but here we are still waiting for them. In Lapland and northern Sweden the colours already have arrived.

The signs are here though – leaves falling – only a few so far, but we see them on the forest paths.
Milo is of course my fellow traveller every day, but right now he thinks the rains are too heavy. He’s got a massive coat and gets all soaked.

Mushrooms are popping up – big and small. And I love especially the very tiny ones. Many different species, and many of each this year due to the rains.
In fact, most of the autumn colours are to be found in my own garden – until October, when the ”real thing” starts. This scenery is from my kitchen window. I love my bright Helenium.

I was surprised to learn that a number of these species are called sneezeweed, based on the former use of their dried leaves in making snuff! It was inhaled to cause sneezing that would supposedly rid the body of evil spirits. This year my Heleniums have grown taller than ever – much taller than me. I would say they are about 2 metres – 50cm taller than usual!

I also learned that this genus is named for Helen of Troy, daughter of Zeus and Leda. And – now I know why I have so many peacock butterflies in my garden – the larvae of peacock eat Helenium leaves. Well, that’s one of the greatest things with life – you always learn something new.

Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love—that makes life and nature harmonize. – George Eliot

But, soon the mist will envelop colourful mornings and evenings. A soft, beautiful, forgiving blanket handed out from Mother Nature.

I loved your artificial lights last week – so many inspiring posts! And some of you didn’t think you would find any photos…but you did! In Sweden we have a saying that goes like: ”He who searches, he will find”. We hope you will join us this week too and show us the colors of autumn through your lens. Be sure to link to Amy’s post and to use the Lens-artists Tag to help us find you.

Next week, Tina will lead the LAPC theme with a “Seen Better Days” challenge: Featuring things that are run-down, dilapidated etc. Please visit her beautiful site at Travels and Trifles.

Until next time – stay well and be kind – and enjoy your autumn colours and the crisp days to come.

19 reaktioner på "Lens-Artists Challenge #167 – Colours of Autumn

  8. It seems autumn is holding out for better days across most of our followers’ geography Ann-Christine. Your images are gorgeous as always but your little mushrooms are so sweet and your closing image along with your comments about it are sheer perfection. Lovely

    Svara

  9. Great post! Fall has not arrived fully here – but all around me in not so far away from me, leaves are turning, etc.
    And yet, your post took me down memory lane – of the Aspen turning in good years and the colors they turned to in hard drought years…. the beauty of the burgundy and gold Amaranth stalks of grains in my back yard, that so many asked, ‘what is that flower? It’s beautiful!!” and I had to explain ”It’s a grain – small, but makes awesome pancakes and waffles.” The year I planted some seedling mums, that flourished, but didn’t survive to self-propagate or turn themselves into annual perennials, in the spot where I planted them – sigh –
    Fall – a time for looking forward to rest, the blankie of rest and solitude and quite and muffling of the hurry/scurry busyness of the world around me – and yet, also a time for nostalgia, and memories and re-visit of lessons learned, here and there – 😀

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

