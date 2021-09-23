Thursday Thoughts – The English Garden in Kivik

I learned there was an English Garden in Kivik, about 100 kilometers from here…and I just had to go.

Late in the season, but to savour the last beauties…

Dotted

Aren’t they just glorious?

Very tempted to sit down here, but we were eager to see the 3000m2 – a small but lovely garden.

One of my favourites, the Rudbeckia in all its autumn glory.

And more!

Who can resist this?