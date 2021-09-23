Thursday Thoughts – The English Garden in Kivik

I learned there was an English Garden in Kivik, about 100 kilometers from here…and I just had to go.
One of my favourites, the Rudbeckia in all its autumn glory.
Who can resist this?
I love English gardens 🙂
Nice pictures !
Have a lovely day.
Wow, fabulous, Anne-Christine. Did they have a retail nursery there so you could buy some of those funky looking succulents?
Very beautiful, it’s always nice to discover something new
Simply beautiful!
Lovely !!!!
This is wonderful A-C I love those succulents at the end and want want want. My resistance was drained at the start ❤
Me neither!