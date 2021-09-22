Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 22 september, 202117 september, 2021 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
That is a cute little house!
How enchanting…Swedish or Danish??
Happy Wednesday, AC. Thanks for the images that delivered warmth and smiles.
Oh, love it!! It’s the moomin house!!
On television we just watched Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 movie ”Sommarnattens leende” with English subtitles. Playing a role in the movie is a gazebo like the one you’ve shown, only larger and yellow (at least that’s what the characters say; the movie is in black and white).
‘Smiles of a Summer Night’ – I saw it in my younger years when it first came out – probably the definitive Swedish film here in Australia at the time ! Yes, I remember . . . and agree
I, too, remember Smiles of a Summer Night!