Jude is digging for gold this month…
I give you a Gaudi lamp, a play with light, midnight sun, Autumn gold, the plate at the cinema chair in NZ where The Lord of the Ring first was played, a golden frog – and finally the tree we in Sweden call Golden Rain. The opener is a golden saxifrage.
7 reaktioner på ”Life in Colours – Gold”
I’ll take the midnight sun please!
♥
Such beautiful golden images, Ann Christine. I love the Gaudi lamp and the strange-looking frog.
Thank you so much – always love it when you send me a comment!
What great ‘golds’. Love the frog.
😀 Cute, but very big – 1 meter high about.
Fabulous golds here Ann-Christine. The different shades of gold on the water merging into silver is such a beautiful and tranquil scene, and the frog is great! A lovely name for a lovely tree too.