An early, chilly and dewy morning, I met this little bee.
I visited every second minute until he was back doing his business. – Hey, thanks for keeping an eye on me!
8 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Shaping up”
You are an incredible photographer! I am in awe!
fabulous series. That’s the first time I’ve come across a bee frozen and then thawing out
Awesome series!
Gorgeous image and the bee looks happy.
I have never heard of a bee frozen and thawing out! Wow, he is beautiful! ❤❤❤
Fantastic
Love the bee settling
That is lovely of you to make sure all was well. Wonderful photos Ann-Christine 😀😀
He certainly looked as though he had been there all night in that first shot! Lovely crisp photos.