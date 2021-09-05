Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 5 september, 20212 september, 2021 / Leya / 8 kommentarer
8 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I love the texture – and colours – in this shot.
That mustard yellow set everything off so well. Make the other colours vibrant. Just the right amount of balance with a bit of mystery in the window Love it Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂
The leaves and blossoms seem happy to stretch out against their warming environment . . .
Beautiful image..looks like a painting.
Attractive and peaceful. I really like the colors.
The composition is just great 😁
feels like italy – like a wall in Verona (ha) and happy sunday
I like that although I can’t explain why it works for me.