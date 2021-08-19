Thursday Thoughts

I am sending you a gallery of interesting artworks in wood, bronze, sand and more, from an outdoor exhibition in Denmark. You might recognize some fantasy figures, and Erik Röde, HC Andersen and The Pied Piper of Hamelin. The exhibition was really nice, and we were allowed to watch the skilled artists at work. Earplugs were handed out!

The beautiful painted wall was indoors, and decorated for a party. There was another hall decorated for a wedding.