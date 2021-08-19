Thursday Thoughts

/ Leya

I am sending you a gallery of interesting artworks in wood, bronze, sand and more, from an outdoor exhibition in Denmark. You might recognize some fantasy figures, and Erik Röde, HC Andersen and The Pied Piper of Hamelin. The exhibition was really nice, and we were allowed to watch the skilled artists at work. Earplugs were handed out!

The beautiful painted wall was indoors, and decorated for a party. There was another hall decorated for a wedding.

20 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts

    • HC Andersen! But I don’t know any of his fairy tales that could be connected here. And Erik Röde is the most famous Viking…he went to Greenland and North America FIRST. A tough guy.

      Svara

  5. Dear Ann-Christine,
    like Gallivanta we like most the painted wall. We found the heads in the grass a good idea as well. We don’t like so much the style of the sculptures. They are too dramatic for our liking.
    Wishing you all the best and thanks for showing
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Svara

    • Thank you, yes, HC Andersen multiplied and disappearing. But I don’t recognize any connection to his fairy tales, so I’d like to ask the artist about his thinking there.
      It was fascinating to see what fine sculpturing you can do with a chainsaw…even if that kind av art would not be bought by me…

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.