I am sending you a gallery of interesting artworks in wood, bronze, sand and more, from an outdoor exhibition in Denmark. You might recognize some fantasy figures, and Erik Röde, HC Andersen and The Pied Piper of Hamelin. The exhibition was really nice, and we were allowed to watch the skilled artists at work. Earplugs were handed out!
The beautiful painted wall was indoors, and decorated for a party. There was another hall decorated for a wedding.
20 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts”
Love the bronzes disappearing into the ground and that Viking WOW 🙂 🙂
HC Andersen! But I don’t know any of his fairy tales that could be connected here. And Erik Röde is the most famous Viking…he went to Greenland and North America FIRST. A tough guy.
amazing
😊
Absolutely amazing
Thank you!
I realy like these kind of exhibitions !
Great! Thanks!
Dear Ann-Christine,
like Gallivanta we like most the painted wall. We found the heads in the grass a good idea as well. We don’t like so much the style of the sculptures. They are too dramatic for our liking.
Wishing you all the best and thanks for showing
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Thank you, yes, HC Andersen multiplied and disappearing. But I don’t recognize any connection to his fairy tales, so I’d like to ask the artist about his thinking there.
It was fascinating to see what fine sculpturing you can do with a chainsaw…even if that kind av art would not be bought by me…
I love the painted wall! The other exhibitions are fascinating, too.
How I loved it too! Fascinating to see the skilled artist working too. Imagine chainsaw and fine cutting?
Given the opportunity I would eagerly return to Denmark just to visit this inspiring display . . .
😁
Love the heads in the grass 🙂
Me too! HC Andersen!
Fantastic! Love it!
😊
Interesting sculptures!
I thought so too!