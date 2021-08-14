Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #161 – Feet and Shoes

Going barefoot is the gentlest way of walking and can symbolise a way of living – being authentic, vulnerable, sensitive to our surroundings. It’s the feeling of enjoying warm sand beneath our toes, or carefully making our way over sharp rocks in the darkness. It’s a way of living that has the lightest impact, removing the barrier between us and nature.
— Adele Coombs, “Barefoot Dreaming”
Summer usually means many bare feet around, and light shoes. Here in Scandinavia we have had a lovely summer, sunny and filled with water time, rolls in the grass and much laughter. This year we had a first-time-ever-dipping-feet-in-the-sea at our summer house – with a new little girl in this world. So I thought – why not celebrate summer fun with some Feet and Shoes? Even science tells us about the importance of letting our feet be free…
To start with, some fancy shoes, many decades ago in Holland – wedding clogs. Surely there are many hours of work behind these. But how comfortable are they?
Now, more fancy shoes – from today. Still not very comfortable…? A poster from a Lars Wallin exhibition.
Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. – Marilyn Monroe
Comfortable shoes and the freedom to leave are the two most important things in life. – Shel Silverstein
As for me, soft leather boots and shoes are comfortable favourites. (Maybe most young people would say sneakers or trainers?) I have always wanted a pair of green ones…but never got to buy them. But someday I will!
I always judge a man by his shoes and his watch. – Tamer Hassan
I know people still do, or at least did, judge you by your shoes (and your whole appearance of course). But shoes. When my mother was young, boots should be impeccably shining, and so should any pair of shoes. She was very particular about her dancing shoes.
But there are still places in the world where not everbody has got a pair of their own.
A fun example of the importance of shoes is Crakows, they had extremely long toes and were very popular in15th century Europe. The style was thought to have originated in Kraków, Poland, but were used much earlier in Asia. To stay in shape, they were stuffed with moss or horsehair in the front. The richer and more important you were, the longer your shoes … sometimes their tip had to be chained to the wearer’s calves to let him walk at all.
Have you ever tried wearing such shoes? I have. Stumbling headlong on your face is a highly possible result…
Finally back on the beach again. First a rainy blue day…shoes abandoned, and then our new little family sweetie, barefoot, grandfather carrying her shoes. She did not wear them for the rest of that day…left them waiting all alone on a stone. I bet they were missing her tiny, soft toes…
If we were to actually walk a mile in the other person’s shoes, there’s a good chance that we’d end up opting to live the rest of our lives walking barefoot.
― Craig D. Lounsbrough
I admit I would live without shoes – if it were possible. How about you? And now it´s your turn to share any feet and shoes – we’re looking forward to your treats!
Thank you Patti, for letting us indulge in so many inspirational posts last week! On August 21 Tina will be our host for Challenge #162- hope to see you then as well. Until then… stay calm and be nice.
Nice post. I prefer to wear slippers around the house and try not walk around too much bare foot. 🙂 Great challenge!
https://tblsite.me/2021/08/14/lens-artists-challenge-161-feet-and-shoes/ opps here’s mine.
I believe one very young lady surely did enjoy her first ‘feel’ of warm sand . . . if I try very hard methinks I remember mine ! Oh, and way back, I was absolutely crazy about the latest French and Italian shoe styles landing on Australian shores . . . now that I virtually live in trainers and ugg boots I do shake my head at the skyscraper heels still found at the back of the cupboard !!! Love the beetle inside the wine glass = wonder whether they get headaches the morning after . . . ?
Thanks for sharing all those amazing images, amazing quotes, and the history behind the shoes of Crakow. My father was from Crakow (Krakow). Though I am sure those were not in his wardrobe.
Hi Leya, Glad you are all back from vacation, though your friends did a great job. I remember years ago a website for pictures of feet. I thought I had tons of feet pictures, but this is what came up when I started searching. It was a life-changing experience using feet. Hope you enjoy. https://alwayswrite.blog/2021/08/14/lapc-161-feet-and-shoes-walking-60-miles-in-3-days/
What a fun and unique challenge! The photos are great but most of these are very uncomfortable looking shoes! I’ll take the pink Crocs!
Hi Leya
What a GREAT topic you have chosen for this week’s LAPC. Very fun and creative, too. Your photos are beautiful, and the juxtaposition of those killer stilettos and the things is almost ironic. The shoes or clogs with the upturned toes are so fanciful. What a neat challenge.
Did you know that Great Blue Herons have webbed feet?
https://babsjeheron.wordpress.com/2021/08/14/mute-swans-saturday-night-bath-time/
Best, Babsje
Oh little people’s feet (and hands) are sooo sweet and how lovely to enjoy your granddaughters company.
Yes I think shoes are overrated. In our house I never wear shoes, occasionally soft slippers if it is cold. As children we spent most of the summer without shoes. A lovely post.
What a great collection of feet and shoes. I thoroughly enjoyed this post, Ann-Christine. I’m going to have fun with this as I love using a low point of view.
What a fun post and great idea for this week’s challenge. Walking barefoot in the sand is one of the luxuries of summer, but your post has alerted me to a number of great shoes that are perfect for your post. I’ll start looking around to see what I can share.
I walk about my place barefoot….Great post
I have never liked walking barefoot but I also have never liked wearing uncomfortable shoes.
We loved your post about shoes, dear Ann-Christine. Text and pictures are excellent 👍👍
We always make fun of Dina. She has 9 long boards full of shoes. By the way, some green one as well.
Thanks for sharing.
Enjoy the weekend
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Hmmm. Unique topic. Great presentation on your part. To be continued…
The link to the show
I love your post. I like going barefoot or squishy moccasins in the winter house as the floors are too cold. You might get a kick out of this post I made on a show, Killer Heels you would have enjoyed seeing.