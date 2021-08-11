Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 11 augusti, 20218 augusti, 2021 / Leya / 10 kommentarer
10 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
That is simply beautiful!
So good in monochrome A-C 🙂 🙂
Dear Ann-Christine,
what a beautiful, tranquil picture. Such fine grey tones, very well done 👍👍
All the best, keep well
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Very nice.
That is tranquility 🙂
Love that old mill, and it’s such a tranquil scene now
Sepia…perfectly sets the scene 🙂
. . . looks far enough hidden away to escape from the woes of life . . . been there, done that, surviving whatever is happening now . . . can we find it . . .
Such a peaceful scene. No words needed. 🙂
Oh, that’s such a perfectly lovely scene! An old mill?