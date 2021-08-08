Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 8 augusti, 20216 augusti, 2021 / Leya / 9 kommentarer
9 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I can only agree – stunning. Happy Sunday
Love the image…. we would describe that as ”A Soft Day” 🙂
A sensitive depiction of soft and peaceful images . . . but used to weeks-at-a-time perfectly cloudless skies with sunshine strong enough to make all colours vibrant . . . methinks being there for more than an hour or two would lead me to melancholy feelings . . .
Perfect peace.
Perfection ♡
Beautiful 😃
It would be hard to move away from a beautiful scene like this. I would want to sit there for hours.
Stunning!
Such a peaceful image.