Back at Tjolöholm this Thursday again – for some more treasures. Surely you would want to visit with me again?
Before a walk in the garden, a short overview of the unusual and impressive lamps in the castle. All ordered by the lady of the house, Blanche, and all from Osler in London. My favourite is the first one, looking like underwear laundry…
The garden had the same Swedish architect as the house – but I guess Blanche had her say about things as well –
Plants in every corner, colours and textures – how I envied the people who got the opportunity to work here.
…and little children rambling on their own.
And, finally – I give you: The vacuumcleaner!
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – The Castle Garden, and…”
Thanks for taking us here again, A C….the gardens look great,, and I love your opening shot throuGh the window
Oh I did enjoy extra time at this special place. The vacuum cleaner is a true wonder.
Imaginative lamps and the first copy really has something special 😉
The castle is beautiful in terms of architecture and the gardens match it perfectly.
The vacuum cleaner is really adapted to the size of the house …. luckily they already had it at that time.
Oh this stately property, as it would be known in Eng;and, presents even on a grander scale with the beautiful grounds to admire ! Would so enjoy you and/or Ron being there to show me the way 🙂 !! The light fittings do have their very own character . . . not quite in my comfort zone but interesting . . . but have to laugh about the ‘hanging underwear’ one: just quietly pretend if that one was brought up-to-date . . . ?
What a great castle and the light fittings were very grand. How times have changed regarding the vacuum. Although an ironing board has never strayed far from the original!
Great captures! I like the window shot. And the 1-ton vacuum cleaner!
That vacuum cleaner is actually pretty cool . . . but not as cool as the elegant home!
What a fabulous place to visit Ann-Christine. I did have a good laugh at the looking like underwear laundry light shade. I cannot imagine that Vacuum but I guess the maids were grateful not having to sweep all the time 🙂 🙂