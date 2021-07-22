Thursday Thoughts – Sleep Tight in a B&B

/ Leya

We went for a three day trip to dear friends, and had to stay the first night at a B&B.

And I fell in love…

We stayed in a grand old house, where the upper apartment with four rooms had been converted into a B&B. Our lovely hostess told us she had finally left her career in Stockholm and started a B&B – an old dream of hers. Originally thought for Spain or Italy, but they had settled for the southern part of Sweden instead. (At least it was in the south…she laughed.)

The house was finally ready in 2019 – then came the pandemic. As so many other small businesses they have had a hard time now – so it felt good we had chosen their place. We will certainly recommend it to our friends.

From here, we visited two famous Swedish castles. Maybe I will post on them later.

18 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Sleep Tight in a B&B

    • I see your point, Jude – I could never have bought a house like this, and I don’t want to think about the costs for the renovation…Everything super and old style. From bathroom to kitchen.

      Svara

  7. Dear Ann-Christine,
    that B&B looks really great. If we’ll travel to Sweden, we’ll ask you for the address.
    Thanks for sharing.
    Have a happy end of the week
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.