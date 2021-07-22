We went for a three day trip to dear friends, and had to stay the first night at a B&B.
We stayed in a grand old house, where the upper apartment with four rooms had been converted into a B&B. Our lovely hostess told us she had finally left her career in Stockholm and started a B&B – an old dream of hers. Originally thought for Spain or Italy, but they had settled for the southern part of Sweden instead. (At least it was in the south…she laughed.)
The house was finally ready in 2019 – then came the pandemic. As so many other small businesses they have had a hard time now – so it felt good we had chosen their place. We will certainly recommend it to our friends.
From here, we visited two famous Swedish castles. Maybe I will post on them later.
18 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Sleep Tight in a B&B”
You made an excellent choice of B&B. A good one makes a short break so much more memorable. I love those hollyhocks!
Looks beautiful!
It was! Every detail perfect in style.
Looks rather wonderful and so comfortable
Very comfortable too, yes. The bathroom was in checked black and white and every detail vintage style. Gorgeous.
Looks delightful. I like to find B&Bs in houses I could never afford to live in and experience the lifestyle for just a few days.
I see your point, Jude – I could never have bought a house like this, and I don’t want to think about the costs for the renovation…Everything super and old style. From bathroom to kitchen.
What a cute place. I love staying in places like this!
We have come to almost always choose this kind of places. More personal and always neat and clean.
We love them as well, but we also love the traditional Bed and Breakfast Historic Inns. Love how these are preserved and still in use.
What a wonderful B&B !
Happy you like it! So neat and well preserved the old style.
Dear Ann-Christine,
that B&B looks really great. If we’ll travel to Sweden, we’ll ask you for the address.
Thanks for sharing.
Have a happy end of the week
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Thank you – I will gladly give you the address – it is in Lidköping..
That looks such a wonderful place to stay – so beautiful 🙂 No wonder you fell in love!
♥
That looks lovely. So long as you didn’t have actually to sleep in the hammocks!
Noooo, we didn’t. The first image was of the neat bedroom! Loved the wallpaper.