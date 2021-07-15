Yesterday my beloved grandmother would have turned 110 years old. I brought her flowers from my garden. Her favourites were marguerites and cornflowers, and poppies among them. Only cornflowers are alive now that the marguerites and the poppies are gone. Those where the flowers she met in the fields as a young girl. And I am sure they were among the first flowers she ever layed her eyes upon.
She was a hard working woman – never lazy, up early and in bed late. She and my grandfather had an extensive orchard, growing currants (more than 200 bushes), but also plum trees, apple trees, pear trees, cherries. And potatoes, carrots, strawberries, raspberries, beans and sugar peas too. And rabbits. And flowers. Children and grandchildren all helped with the summer and autumn harvest.
I know that is where my love for the land and its fruits come. I know that is the reason why I love green, to see things grow and develop into the wonders they were meant to be.
I used to love growing people as well – young people developing the wings needed to fly free into the world.
When I think about Time, how much has passed and what might be left, I feel a bit sad in the midst of happy memories. But that is Life. As the Bible says, there is a time for everything.
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Yesterday”
Beautiful words and beautiful photos. And a sweet tribute to your grandmother. I have been feeling a bit melancholy recently, thinking about all of the time that has gone by and where we are in life (my husband just turned 70, my next birthday will be 59…). Looking back at life it is amazing what we’ve all experienced. We need to remember to focus on all the good, and appreciate fond memories 😊🤗
Wonderful memories of your beloved Grandmother.
Not only a collection of beautiful images but your beautiful and thoughtful words were not only a tribute to your grandparents but also worth pondering. Very well done, Ann-Christine!
What a lovely tribute to a beloved grandmother and illustrated with such gorgeous photographs as well. Thank you for sharing your memories. I think most of us of a certain age remember hard-working grandparents who managed to cope with their own live-at-home children as well as the grandchildren, and without washing-machines and modern helps: in my own grandmother’s case she still had to fetch the water from the well daily as she lived on a farm in the countryside where things like electricity and modern plumbing hadn’t reached. To me, as a child, it was sheer paradise.
Beautiful photos reminding me of my childhood . . . being a city baby back in the Baltics U would always ask for the car yo be stopped so I could clamber into roadside fields and pick poppies and cornflowers together, then sit in the car holding them in my little hand believing myself to be the luckiest little girl in the world . . . so pretty !!! Your flower photos today really touch my heart . . .
A lovely sentimental post Ann-Christine. I was thinking how old my mother would have been this year – 102 so not so much younger than your grandmother! Your photos are a wonderful tribute and the hedgehog is a winner for me.
Wonderful memories and thoughts, A-C. I think all of our grandparents were likely to be very hard workers. I know mine were, as were/are my parents. The hedgehog is very cute and the shot of the produce makes me drool. 🙂
So true. A lovely post.