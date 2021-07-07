Wordless Wednesday – Life in Colour, Blue 7 juli, 20216 juli, 2021 / Leya For Jude – Life in Colour Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday – Life in Colour, Blue”
What a beautiful combination of colors!
. . . and I see the wonderful yellow of the recently flowering rapeseed and smile . . .
Those layers are so magnificent Ann-Christine. The lighting shapes composition is just right. Love this 🙂 🙂
Such contrasting colours! Marvellous blue-grey sky there A-C