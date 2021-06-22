Amy has found a wonderful challenge for us – because even if we all struggle some days, we can clearly see the world is still Full of Wonders, which is the essense of the word wonderful. Amy beautifully used Louis Armstrong’s world famous lyrics in her post – so please, visit Amy and get inspired!
My choice is some Midsummer Magic in the tiny worlds around us – because they are literally wonders in every sense. They also feel more safe to visit in this chaotic world…
We stayed at our summer house for a couple of days to prepare for the Midsummer celebrations next weekend. As you know, the longest day and the shortest night are very important to us in the Nordic countries. However, because of the heat, I find it difficult to sleep well, so I am usually awake around 4 every morning. This particular morning, I went for a barefoot stroll in the early garden dew.
The world is so full of wonderful things we should all, if we were taught how to apprediate it, be far richer than kings.
Ashley Montagu
This curious world we inhabit is more wonderful than convenient; more beautiful than it is useful; it is more to be admired and enjoyed than used.
Henry David Thoreau
The World is full of wonders, but they become more Wonderful, not less Wonderful when Science looks at them.
Sir David Attenborough
Colin Meloy
Thank you all for your creative and fun entries for my Shades and Shadows last week! I learned many new things from you, and was very surprised to find that not many, if any language except English, has got two words for the concept.
Thanks to Amy for her interesting challenge – we look forward to seeing your perspectives – and please remember to use the Lens-Artists Tag and to link to Amy’s original here. Finally, until next week, when Tina will be leading the challenge, please stay safe, be kind, and enjoy this wonderful world.
7 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #153 – It’s a Wonderful World”
What a beautiful post Ann-Christine – your images this week are exceptionally glorious. The sunlight and dew are perfect. I cannot remember the last time I was up at 4 am so I shall just have to enjoy your images rather than try to create my own!
Super choices for this week’s challenge. I still admire how you bring to life single flowers like the one in your second photo. Absolutely lovely!
These pictures are other worldly!!! Beautiful!
I like your soft focus (and the bokeh) and that hornets’ nest is magical. Enjoy your midsummer celebrations Ann-Christine 🎆✨
I love morning dew, and your view of tiny worlds!
There is nothing like early morning dew!
I love your summer wonders!