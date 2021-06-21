Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday – Who’s the Architect? 21 juni, 202120 juni, 2021 / Leya / 17 kommentarer
17 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Who’s the Architect?”
Extraordinary! And rather beautiful.
Very skilled…but hornets? Aaargh….
An extraordinary piece of work.
It certainly is – found at our summerhouse. They built it last year, and we could not go into our shed that summer. Now they heve left so we are free to admire their skilled work. European hornets.
It will be good to have your shed back.
I must be hungry – appetizing fine crispbread cooling out of the oven 🙂 ???
Haha, always thinking of food? ;-D. Nooooo
love those lines 🙂
Only skilled builders can do these…
Lovely photo.
♥
The different shades of colour in stripes are beautiful!
They are – skilled builders!
Mud dauber?
You’re on the right track – it is European hornet. A very big thing, but more harmless than the common one. Found at our summer house.