The lilacs are gone now…but we had some glorious days in May and the beginning of June.
Early morning after the farmer’s work in the field. Lovely, rich lines…
And some weeks later – we are coming up!
As the rapeseed is glowing for a couple of weeks…we have glorious days awaiting.
Showers make them lush and even more attractive.
But summer is on the march – in fact it is already here.
So, how is your summer coming along?
18 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – The Best Part of Spring is Over…”
Your summer looks stunning this year 😀
I like these yellow fields, they are so beautiful.
Beautiful photos Ann-Christine! I love the lines of the ploughed field, the rape filed with the moon above and the cornflower – but all the images are great and so evocative of this time of year. In London we’ve had a hot start to June after a miserable wet May, but today it’s turned cloudy and storms are on the way.
What a beautiful field of rapeseed. We call them canola fields over here when we see them in the spring here in Australia. Enjoy your summer. We are in winter at the moment here. It is…freezing (agree with Eha in the comments) but hopefully it will pass soon 🙂
Our summer in North Dakota started early this year with 100+ F (38 C) in early June. Normally we don’t see that kind of heat until July and August. The western part of our state is in a severe drought and those of us here in eastern North Dakota aren’t much better off, though some recent rains have helped a bit.
I guess you have to be correct…. after all it is mid summer at the weekend. It has also for us here in middle England been a strange spring nothing like the usual cycle of growth. You mention Lilac…..very few trèes flowered and those that did dropped as soon as they appeared.
Dear Ann-Christine,
we like the composition of your pictures and the colours. Great pictures 👍
Have a happy day and thanks for sharing
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
My Swedish grandmother always grew ‘bachelor buttons,’ which looked very much like the blue flower you show here. Perhaps they reminded her of what she always called ‘the old country.’
Love those lilacs and that wide bed of yellow flowers! Amazing creation!
Absolutely beautiful! I miss lilac flowers and their perfume! Here is always summer ☀️
We, like Lisa, are having temperatures of around 115F which is well past spring weather in my mind. I miss lilacs so I enjoyed yours immensely and the photos of the fields are so satisfying.
Ah, well, summer is here now 😊
Interesting to see how the weather differs around the world! We are breaking records this week. Our temp read 115 degrees. Fortunately, it is forecasted to drop to about 105 next week. Your photos are so very beautiful. Hoping for good monsoon rains to arrive in the next few weeks 🙏🙏🙏
Lovely A-C. My Summer is a few months away but my Winter days are like your Summers today will be 24C 🙂
Smiling at your beautiful summer photos from freezing eastern Australia . . . well, Swedish friends grin as we have every heater on with midday temperatures ‘only’ 18 C !!! Cannot wait for the thirties to return !! Absolutely love your rapeseed fields and am smiling at your cornflower photo . . . remember such together with poppies in the fields in my childhood Estonia . . . lovely . . .
I also live in eastern Australia and agree, it is freezing. I also can’t wait for the thirties to return. In the meantime like you I will have the heater on at home this winter. Take care.
We had a week of heatwave and I thought perhaps that was what the whole summer was going to be like. But now we are back to normal temperatures and it is lovely. All we need is some rain for the farmers crops. Our neighbour farmers have corn and wheat growing and they need rain.
It’s the same here in Norfolk. Fortunately we had a little rain tonight.