Time for a short walk in my garden – things are really happening every day now that real summer has arrived.
If you have got some spare minutes…welcome for a short glimpse into my world.
But let’s go for a tiny tour, looking for some of my favourites.
My view from the chair – sitting on Totti’s favourite blanket – gives me harmony and satisfaction every day.
Now, as the soft evening fills with clear blackbird tunes, we can sit together and feel – that for the moment, Life is good.
I hope you found some joy in coming with me, even if it was only a short walk. I much appreciated your company.
17 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – A walk in my garden”
Beautiful garden and beautiful photos. My garden, a lot smaller than yours, has been a life line for some years now. It’s so satisfying to see things growing, changing with the seasons, keeping creativity going when there’s not that much else to do.
Your garden and greenhouse are lovely, Ann-Christine. I love the feed frame. You have a bottlebrush! That makes me feel at home.
It is so green there. Summer looks like it is going to be warm. Is it steamy?
I have no passion for photography but I still have a great fondness for my blogging community so I keep going.
Thanks for inviting us to share this beautiful garden for a few moments. A true pleasure.
A wonderful garden full of nice flowers and my compliments for your greenhouse !
Enjoy the comming weekend 😉
I can just imagine how lovely it would be to enjoy moments there in your flower garden 💙💚
Thanks for sharing with us your wonderful garden. I have enjoyed it!
Wow.
Great clicks!
Nothing like walking or sitting and watching in our own garden.
Ann Christine, your garden is so beautiful. Thanks for taking us on your walk.
A wonderful scroll stroll Ann-Christine. Of course I love the variety of flowers and a Bottlebrush!! splendid. The pots are so good as well. I am looking for some pots that are different but around here most have the same boring ones.
I shall always be on my blog if you need to drop in sometime ❤
My heart hurts with the beauty you share here, A-C. I’m just imaging how wonderful it is to see this every day, although I know it will change. Congratulations on your glass house. Now you just have to remember not to throw the first stone. 🙂
Delightful Leya. I am sort of semiretired from blogging, but still pop in now and again when I see beautiful photos like these. So many of the bloggers I used to follow seem to have disappeared lately
That was very good, thank you. Now whats for dinner?
Thank you for the visit to your lovely garden. I have glasshouse envy too! And yours is a pretty one. I see you have a bottlebrush in a pot and a passion fruit! I do hope that you won’t stop blogging, I would miss all your wonderful posts and photographs.
What a lovely stroll we’ve had through your garden and your glass-house has left me very envious. I wish you much happiness there in the coming years Ann-Christine, and I’m sure you will grow some magnificent plants.
You have the ability to make the simplest things spellbinding, Ann-Christine 🙂 🙂 I would hate to miss treats like this if I left the blog completely. Thank you so much! Have a good summer….
I did not realize you might leave blogging, Jo! You wouldn’t, would you? I’d hate you to leave! I have been thinking of leaving too. Vivi calls it Mojo…and I think I have lost it.
I thought if I stopped for a while I would really miss it, hon, but if I’m truthful there are more things that irritate than fill me with joy. I’ve met some of the loveliest people, but I could say that about real life here too. I do love to write my little stories but I’ve never been a real photographer and I often think my time could be better spent. Who knows how much of it we have left? I lost a very good friend a couple of weeks ago. Younger than me. But I would really miss you, and a good few others. So…who knows? Let’s just enjoy summer. 🙂 🙂