Thursday Thoughts – A walk in my garden

Time for a short walk in my garden – things are really happening every day now that real summer has arrived.

If you have got some spare minutes…welcome for a short glimpse into my world.

In the evenings, the heliotrope sends its dreamy scent where I sit in my chair outside the glass house, sipping a glass of red. Or enjoying a mug of coffee. Life is good.

But let’s go for a tiny tour, looking for some of my favourites.

Then we will have to peep into the glass house of course. Last September it finally arrived – after many years of longing to have one of my own. In the end, it was Corona that made it happen. Staying at home for such a long time, I would not miss adventures that were not to be.

My view from the chair – sitting on Totti’s favourite blanket – gives me harmony and satisfaction every day.

Now, as the soft evening fills with clear blackbird tunes, we can sit together and feel – that for the moment, Life is good.

I hope you found some joy in coming with me, even if it was only a short walk. I much appreciated your company.