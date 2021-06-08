For Jude – here’s some white from my own haven. White is clean and fresh, soothing and pleasing to the eye.
My garden is a precious haven in my life – and This week I collaborate with Frank in his Beach Walk – Havens You will be sure to find beautiful thoughts on the concept of ”havens” walking along the beach with him. Maybe we’ll meet again there too.
4 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour – White”
And a lovely white it is, A-C. I enjoyed your collaboration with Frank too.
A beautiful Clematis..such a vibrant white.
This is a very pretty clematis, do you know the name?
I know it…will have to go out tomorrow and find it, because now it is too dark!