Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 7 juni, 20217 juni, 2021 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Superb.. love the fine details captured here.
Awesome !
Light delightfully directed to accentuate both the shape and the vibrancy of the colour of the blooms . . .
such vibrant color
What a gorgeous macro.