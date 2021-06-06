Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 6 juni, 20215 juni, 2021 / Leya / 28 kommentarer
28 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Beautiful; they look like they have little less inside of them 😃
Very pretty
The last ones. Almost!
So beautiful!
Thank you, Aletta!
Wow
Beautiful 🙂
Thank you, Brian!
Very nice with the light shining through the petals.
Thank you – I love that kind of light and is always on the look out for it!
So lovely, Ann-Christine. I see the healing power of nature all around you. 🙂 🙂
♥
Very artistic photo.
♥
Lovely capture of the light through these tulips?
Thank you, Jude – yes, came upon them in my garden in that lovely light.
Well spotted.
Uplifting – were you on the ground for this photo ? Nice……
I saw them under the bushes in my garden – and luckily I have a camera working so that I don’t always have to get down on the ground myself!
nice
What lovely light!
♥
Beautiful!
Thank you, Lily.
I love how the light seems to pour through the bottoms of these tulips. Great perspective.
Thank you so much – evening light is precious.
Beautiful! Love the colors and the way the sun shines through!
Always some surprises in my garden!