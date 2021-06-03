Thursday Thoughts – Outing on Mother’s Day

/ Leya

This year the sun was shining and we spent a fine day together. Biking to a local greenhouse with an amazing bloom of cacti and geraniums. And millions of tadpoles – and a leech. I do love tadpoles, we always let some grow up in a big bowl, and then let them out when all four legs had arrived. A nature’s wonder. Leeches though…naaah. Not one of my favourites…

5 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Outing on Mother’s Day

  2. Cheeky I know ! I did not think Swedish weather ever blessed you with totally cloudless days – how absolutely lovely !! But do not talk about leeches = a city girl I was also ‘attacked’ by some during a university nature camp – a lifetime later I still have some welty scars on my hip . . . had no idea they could make you ill as well . . .

    Svara

  4. Who likes leeches? I am reminded of my son returning from school camp in the wilderness as a senior student, legs dripping in blood from leeches. The looks on the new junior students he told me was priceless. I think they started to dread school camp!

    Svara

