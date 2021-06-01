Guest host this week, and our natural guide through the wilderness is Dianne Millard of Rambling ranger – ”I don’t want to see groomed gardens or animals in the zoo. No people or signs of people. I want to see and revel in the natural world in your posts. Where’s the wildest place you’ve ever been? Where do you go to let Mother Nature regenerate your spirit?”
Most of you know I am a great nature lover and I always do my best to protect her and … taking only photographs, leaving nothing but footprints.
But love of the wilderness is more than a hunger for what is always beyond reach; it is also an expression of loyalty to the earth which bore us and sustains us, the only home we shall ever know, the only paradise we ever need – if only we had eyes to see.Edward Abbey
Seeing how Dianne lives her life, I can only admire and love her for what she is doing. I share her love of the wilderness, but I guess I was not made for such a tough life that she is living in Alaska… Go see her amazing adventures and photography!
We can all find and love pieces of wilderness at home – but this time I went back to one of my wildest and most loved adventures. Ecuador, the Amazon and Galapagos. I will start like Dianne – with my morning view, of the Napo river.
Every morning after breakfast we went by canoe into the jungle – and a new adventure.
Climbing to the top of the jungle, we could hear and see many birds – but from a distance only. We spent our last night high up in a Kapok tree, watching the sunset over the Amazon basin. And I was also enchanted by all the glorious wild orchids residing in the trees.
Here a close-up with one of the most special animals connected to these islands – a giant, but not Lonesome George!
So many adventures we had together, mostly on the water, and incredible close contact with the animals. We met so many lovely faces, and if we only kept a two meter distance, everything was OK. My favourites here are the little yellow warbler and the Mocking bird…they used to come up to me and look me in the eye. The mocking birds tried to steal things from my bag.
Paradise is not having to be afraid of one another ♥ We spoke softly together. Every day.
Late evening, and both the iguanas and the boobies seemed to love the last rays of warm sun. And so did we.
Thank you so much for sharing last week’s wonderful colours with Tina and the rest of us! And thank you Dianne, for letting me return to another wonderfully wild place on planet Earth. May these beautiful places survive the rage of the humans’ quest for power and money. May we all. We have to work on it and contribute as best we can from where we stand.
We are looking forward to seeing more wild things, from home or on travels, linked to Diannes original post.
Next week, Patti will be offering LAPC #151, and her theme is From Large to Small. Pick a colour and take several photos that feature that colour. Start with a photo of a big subject in that colour (for example, a wall) and move all the way down to a small subject in that same colour (for example, an earring). Hope to see you then!
20 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #150 – Wild”
What a fantastic wild post, A C…..fabulous images, all 😊😊
Loved your post. What an amazing experience, Ann Christine! I wish I could be there and loved seeing it through your eyes. The monkey is my favorite, but there are so many wonderful images in this post. The gargoyle faces of the iguanas, that wonderful shot of the boobies and iguanas, The gray forest blooming with flowers and lizards… Thank you so much for sharing and taking us with you as you revisited these special places.
Thank you for hosting a wonderful theme, Dianne – you are a bit of my idea of a role model!
Amazing photos! The huge tortoise is my favorite!
Isn’t he gorgeous? Glad you liked him too.
”Paradise is not having to be afraid of one another ♥ ”
This is the one thing that I wish to all of us. Wonderful memories. Much love to you.
Love back to you, Manja. I too wish us all peace and joy. ♥
I’m speechless. The places you described, I’ve only seen either on the screen or read in books. Yes, I’m green with envy. What an adventure it must have been! Your words and pictures transported me to this other wild world. Fantastic post, Ann-Christine!
Thank you for your kind words, Sheetal. I am glad to have trransported you a bit…to this fantastic world.
OMG, these are all marvelous photos. I fell in love with the turtle, the lighting is gorgeous. What a fabulous post. 😀
Thank you, Cee. Oh, he is great, isn’t he!
Fabulous images but that first one of the bird on water is outstanding.
Thank you, Sandy! That bird took me hundreds of photos to nail… They run on the water beside the boats.
Great photos and souvenirs for you to remember and us to enjoy.
♥ I am grateful we got there before it is disappearing. The islands are sinking and the waters are getting too warm for keeping the sea food for the Marine iguanas.
I have always wanted to go to Galapagos, but so far haven’t made it Great images, from the interior as well from the islands. Most have been quite the experience.
Thank you for commenting, Otto. I have thousands of photos from there, and they are very precious to me. Now that the islands are sinking and will finally disappear, you should try to go. The Marine iguanas are dwindling already because of the warmer waters – their food is disappearing. We are a sad species, humans.
Indeed we are. We have not done much good for the world…
Thanks Ann Christine for sharing your amazing adventure with your wonderful images. These are amazing photos. Love the tortoise.
Thank you, Anne. Big they are indeed, and I like them too.