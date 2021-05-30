Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 30 maj, 2021 / Leya / 4 kommentarer
4 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Such an evocative photo ! Have seen similar from the prairies in Illinois . . . I feel a little ‘uncomfortable’ not having comforting hills and dales and clumps of trees as shelter . . .
Why what long legs you have, Ann-Christine. 😀 Fun image.
You are much taller than I thought. 😀 Are those Milo’s prints?
😁Yes they are!