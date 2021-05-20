Last Friday we lost our sweet Totti. Only some few days from his 13th birthday. Today should have been His Day. This is his birthday. Extra good food, a cake with meatballs, potatoes and sausages. Lots of Love, hugs and – see you again!
54 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Thank You, Totti ♥”
I can well see what a big loss this must be. Dogs give us such hug pleasure anc companionship. A big hug to you, A-C.
So sorry. Your love for your dog, and the strength of your companionship was always evident.
Oh, Ann-Christine. I am so sorry for your loss. What a year of heartbreak this has been. When you go to Blekimge, you will hear Tutti in the rustle of the leaves and feel him when the sun warms your face. I am sending Milo an extra big virtual hug.
Thanks for sharing these wonderful images of Totti. I’m sure you will miss him very much but all these nice memories will help you to support the difficult moments.
Aww, so sorry for your loss. What a cute dog it was. Courage and smiles for the memories
So sorry for your loss, Ann-Christine ♥
So difficult to lose such a special canine member of the family. Sorry to hear the news.
I am sorry and I can relate the loss my friend.
I lost my Doberman when he was 11 yrs old .
And your photos tell us how much you all miss him.
Beautiful capture,remembered forever.
Words seem so inadequate at moments like these and we are too far apart for a warm hug.Thank you for sharing your feeling-world with such a beautiful tribute.The loss and pain will slowly begin to fade . . . the wonderful memories of life together will forever remain . . . and when you close your eyes at night you will hear some well remembered barks and be able to smile . . .
Gorgeous Totti!
My condolences on ‘losing’ your beloved Totti. Beautiful photos you’ve shared with us.
This is sad news. I know it is a heartbreaker to loose a dog, or any animal we have become attached to. I send heartfelt sympathy!💕
So sorry to read of your loss of Totti. He obviously had a full and happy life with you, Ann-Christine. Our dogs should have much longer lives so they can be with us for many many years. ❤
Love the award chair photo. What a special friend 🙂 🙂
I am so sorry for your loss Leya. Sending you love.
Sorry he passed away, Ann-Christine. Your pictures show he had a wonderful life with you.
So many memories, sweetheart! My favourites, the sun lounger he ‘owns’ as an adult and the chair he dangles out of as a pup. And yes, that last is beautiful in so many ways. 🙂 🙂
Just love to you and Totti and all the dogs in this world who are gone so soon. ❤ ❤ ❤
I am so sorry for your loss. You have created a beautiful tribute to Totti.
I’m so sorry to read this, Ann-Christine. What a beautiful set of photos and what wonderful memories you have of him. I agree that the last photo should go on the wall
Mon Dieu! What a sad news, dear Anne-Christine! Might his soul be joyful for ever & might he return back to you again soon. It is obvious that he has been an extraordinary dog! 🌸
Thank you. He was a lovely friend and companion. I hope he is running and playing with his brother Mille in a meadow full of flowers. ♥
Oh that is so sad. I am so sorry for your loss. They become so much part of our lives and we are heartbroken when they are gone. I love your photos but especially the last one. So many happy memories to cherish.
Thank you, Karina. I am really so sad and low, but, that is the way with life. I hope he is having a lovely run with Mille on the meadows, among the flowers. I am thinking of maybe putting up the last photo on the wall.
So sorry to hear this, it is always so hard to lose a family friend, but he looks to have lived a blessed life looking at your wonderful photos of him, the last one is so gorgeous I hope you have it up on a wall.
Thank you, Jude. I cry when I look at the old photos…and the new ones too. But I am so happy to have them to remember by. He was a dear friend – I hope he has met Mille by now, and that they are running free and happy. The last photo – yes, maybe I will have it on my wall…
What breed of dog are they? Such beauties.
So sorry for your loss that was a lovely homage to Totti.
Thank you, Sheree. He will be much missed.
My condolences Ann Christine. Totti looks like he was a lovable dog and it must have been hard to let him go. I’m glad you have all these wonderful photos to remember him by.
Thank you, Sandy, means a lot. He was a lovely friend.
Sorry for your loss Ann Christine. It’s hard when you are talking about a companion of so long . Thank you for sharing his memories. They are beautiful.
Thank you, Sheetal – he was one of my best friends. 13 years is a long time and you get to know each other well.
I know the feeling, I had one too long ago. Even today, his name just tumbles out when I call out the new addition to the family.
Oh, what a lovely tribute to a much-loved canine companion, Ann Christine! And what lovely images of a very alive and active Totti! May he rest in peace
Thank you, Sue – yes, I hope he is running around and playing with Mille!
Let’s imagine that!
So sorry for your loss, Leya, but your memories of this very special friend will ease the pain somewhat. You have some wonderful photos of Totti, I am sure you will placed them all around the house now to remind you, and that is exactly what you should do.
Thank you, Mari – I cry when I look at old memories…but they are good to have.
What a great pictorial of Totti. I’m so sorry for your loss. I know how much Totti was loved by you and your family. Your last photo is spectacular 😀 He shall be remembered always in your heart and alive in your photos.
Thank you Cee, for your kind words. He was a lovely friend. We who live our lives with animals, we know the joy and the pain.
Dear Leya. What a loving tribute to your beloved Totti. My condolences on losing him. Best, Babsje
Thank you, Babsje – it’s always so hard to lose a family member. I hope Milo will stay with us for just as long.
You’re welcome. ❤