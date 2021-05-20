Thursday Thoughts – Thank You, Totti ♥

Last Friday we lost our sweet Totti. Only some few days from his 13th birthday. Today should have been His Day. This is his birthday. Extra good food, a cake with meatballs, potatoes and sausages. Lots of Love, hugs and – see you again!

Midsummer 2020 – at his paradise in Blekinge – Thank you for Everything, Totti! Hope you are running free over the flower meadows up there somewhere. Hope you are meeting Mille too. ♥