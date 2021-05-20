Thursday Thoughts – Thank You, Totti ♥

/ Leya

Last Friday we lost our sweet Totti. Only some few days from his 13th birthday. Today should have been His Day. This is his birthday. Extra good food, a cake with meatballs, potatoes and sausages. Lots of Love, hugs and – see you again!

Bonebreakers Giardiniere
Midsummer 2020 – at his paradise in Blekinge – Thank you for Everything, Totti! Hope you are running free over the flower meadows up there somewhere. Hope you are meeting Mille too. ♥

54 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Thank You, Totti ♥

  4. Oh, Ann-Christine. I am so sorry for your loss. What a year of heartbreak this has been. When you go to Blekimge, you will hear Tutti in the rustle of the leaves and feel him when the sun warms your face. I am sending Milo an extra big virtual hug.

    Svara

  5. Thanks for sharing these wonderful images of Totti. I’m sure you will miss him very much but all these nice memories will help you to support the difficult moments.

    Svara

  10. Words seem so inadequate at moments like these and we are too far apart for a warm hug.Thank you for sharing your feeling-world with such a beautiful tribute.The loss and pain will slowly begin to fade . . . the wonderful memories of life together will forever remain . . . and when you close your eyes at night you will hear some well remembered barks and be able to smile . . .

    Svara

  14. So sorry to read of your loss of Totti. He obviously had a full and happy life with you, Ann-Christine. Our dogs should have much longer lives so they can be with us for many many years. ❤

    Svara

  18. So many memories, sweetheart! My favourites, the sun lounger he ‘owns’ as an adult and the chair he dangles out of as a pup. And yes, that last is beautiful in so many ways. 🙂 🙂

    Svara

  22. Mon Dieu! What a sad news, dear Anne-Christine! Might his soul be joyful for ever & might he return back to you again soon. It is obvious that he has been an extraordinary dog! 🌸

    Svara

  23. Oh that is so sad. I am so sorry for your loss. They become so much part of our lives and we are heartbroken when they are gone. I love your photos but especially the last one. So many happy memories to cherish.

    Svara

    • Thank you, Karina. I am really so sad and low, but, that is the way with life. I hope he is having a lovely run with Mille on the meadows, among the flowers. I am thinking of maybe putting up the last photo on the wall.

      Svara

  24. So sorry to hear this, it is always so hard to lose a family friend, but he looks to have lived a blessed life looking at your wonderful photos of him, the last one is so gorgeous I hope you have it up on a wall.

    Svara

    • Thank you, Jude. I cry when I look at the old photos…and the new ones too. But I am so happy to have them to remember by. He was a dear friend – I hope he has met Mille by now, and that they are running free and happy. The last photo – yes, maybe I will have it on my wall…

      Svara

  29. My condolences Ann Christine. Totti looks like he was a lovable dog and it must have been hard to let him go. I’m glad you have all these wonderful photos to remember him by.

    Svara

  32. Oh, what a lovely tribute to a much-loved canine companion, Ann Christine! And what lovely images of a very alive and active Totti! May he rest in peace

    Svara

  33. So sorry for your loss, Leya, but your memories of this very special friend will ease the pain somewhat. You have some wonderful photos of Totti, I am sure you will placed them all around the house now to remind you, and that is exactly what you should do.

    Svara

  34. What a great pictorial of Totti. I’m so sorry for your loss. I know how much Totti was loved by you and your family. Your last photo is spectacular 😀 He shall be remembered always in your heart and alive in your photos.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.