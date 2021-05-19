A lovely day, feeling soft spring air – and welcome to visit Frank at Beach Walk Reflections, where you can breathe even more fresh air. Right now Tina is walking there, and tomorrow, Thursday, I will be there too. Quietly walking.
7 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
Simply amazing
♥
So lovely !
♥
Love this, Ann Christine….summer house?
No – but lovely anyway!