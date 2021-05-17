Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 17 maj, 202117 maj, 2021 / Leya / 13 kommentarer
13 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Nice high key image, Ann-Christine!
Beautiful!!
♥
Oh wow! This is so beautiful!
Thank you! Sometimes light work wonders!
Beautiful
Thank you
Beautiful soft colored orchids 🙂
Glad you liked them!
Such beauties. Do you know whether potted orchids will grow back? My husband got me a pot for my birthday and the orchids are gone but the leaves are still green. Should we keep watering it in hopes of a return? If you don’t know, that’s fine, but I know you like orchids, so…
They almost always come back. Keep them. Not too much water and a water spray now and then. No strong sun. Good luck! Mine are almost always here for at least 5-6 years.
Thanks. 🙂
♥