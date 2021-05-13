This week Amy has set a beautiful challenge – Gardens. Normally this would have meant so much joy for me to put together, but time and life is bringing too many changes and challenges right now.
Anyhow, here we go – I decided to once again visit my favourite garden – I call it the Garden of My Dreams – because it is, in more than one sense. For its abundant beauty, biodiversity and – for it being lost and is no more.
Now, let’s enjoy a nostalgic walk from the past together. And remember, these wonders are just a few of what this amazing garden would offer!
Thank you for walking down memory lane with me.
Next week, I, Leya, will be your host.
2 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #147 – Gardens”
Wonderful range of colours, gorgeous garden!
Thank you, Liz. It was so wonderful…