This month Jude will be looking for Purple. A secondary colour made from red and blue. Here we go – this is one of my favourite colours. I am cheating a bit…not all of them is in nature…

  5. Some stunning flower portraits here Ann-Christine. Very beautiful. I saw one of those Early Purple Orchids the other day in the garden I visited. I wasn’t sure it was an orchid as it is very similar to a hyacinth, though they have long since finished. How delightful to capture the bee on the Hepatica!
    Thanks for sharing these beauties
    Jude xx

  7. Dear Ann-Christine,
    what a great celebration of the colour purple in nature. For Goethe’s ‘Theory of Colour’ purple was the enhancement of all colours. In a way you document this with your photography.
    Thanks for sharing.
    Wishing you a wonderful week
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

