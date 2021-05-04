Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #146: Focusing on the Details

This week, Patti invites us to join in for LAPC #146, Focusing on the Details. We can include photos of details from one subject (a person, a place, an object) or many subjects.
The beauty of life is in small details, not in big events – Jim Jarmusch
The first details I see are these late blooming twigs…and I notice that the trunks reflecting in the water, show the sandy waves at the bottom of the creek instead of the patterns on the trunks.
They are giving me the fern look…- I am watched. They know I will soon be coming for them, because these ferns are edible, and absolutely delicious. It’s the only edible fern in Sweden. Here, in this wet area, they grow abundantly and in a couple of weeks, they will cover the whole forest floor below the trees. They should be picked when new and fresh, like the tallest ones in my images. Boil and eat, maybe with some delicious meat…soon!
Details are important, always.
A special thanks to Priscilla of Scillagrace for her fabulous Getting to Know You! challenge last week. As always, your posts were varied, surprising, delightful, and inspiring. On Saturday, May 8, Amy will host LAPC #147, so be sure to visit her beautiful and thoughtful site for more inspiration.
Wonderful macros of the fiddlehead ferns A-C. I enjoyed reading the comments about eating them. So much of the natural world is edible it’s just knowing what and when to pick. I am with Jo, what do they taste like?
Wow, this is a surprise! 😮 Never in my life I heard of such a thing, edible ferns! Is this an old Viking habit? 😉 I love your eye for detail and beauty and they have an eye out for you! 😀
Have seen fiddlehead ferns many many time Ann-Christine but have NEVER heard that they are edible – and delicious???? I’m not sure I”m convinced! but they are indeed beautiful and make for a wonderful photographic subject – as you’ve easily proven. Beautiful details!
Great post Ann Christine! It’s amazing what you can find when you look for the details.
What great details you’ve captured! I’m fascinated by the shot of the tree band and nails as well as those gorgeous ferns. I’ve had fiddlehead ferns from Maine, but once may have been enough! Your pictures this week are an inspiration!
Eating ferns. I learned something new. Thanks for introducing me to this.
I have never eaten a fern, but they look very green and healthy…and so beautifully violin-like! These photos are exquisite!
Your fern photos are a delight Ann-Christine. So clear. I never knew that these were edible ferns. Apparently you need to cook them, not eat them raw. I have seen Ostrich ferns in gardens here, now I am tempted to grow one.
I would never have thought of eating ferns. I can imagine them looking decorative on the plate.
So how do they taste, Ann-Christine? I’m not exactly tempted 🙂 🙂