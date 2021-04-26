Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Macro Monday 26 april, 202125 april, 2021 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Spectacular!
What I mean by my WordPress trouble today: For example, when I click ”Gilla”, the square turns blue but my ”vote” is not counted. If I refresh the page, the square is white again and my like is not registered… Makes me crazy!
Fabulous! 🙂 🙂
A joyous stamen-dance amongst the mothering petals . . . . gentle fun . . .
Great macro!
Wow… stunning!!
Wow 🙂 🙂