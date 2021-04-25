/ Leya

THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD – APRIL 2021

Pick a Word!

Paula is here again – ”Here is the newest Pick a Word with five words for you to interpret in photos. As usual, you can post a photo for one word or more or all five. I am glad to be here and will be happy to see you entries.”

Here we go – of course I had to have both of my furry friends!

FURRY (header: Totti, below: Milo 9 weeks old)


PICTURESQUE


RAPID 


SUBTERRANEAN


APOCALYPTIC

Thank you Paula, for giving us interesting words to work with as ususal!

17 reaktioner på ”

  6. Excellent photos Ann-Christine. Where is the one of the boats? Lofoten Islands? The reflections and the mountains with the fog is such a wonderful composition.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.