Pick a Word!

Paula is here again – ”Here is the newest Pick a Word with five words for you to interpret in photos. As usual, you can post a photo for one word or more or all five. I am glad to be here and will be happy to see you entries.”

Here we go – of course I had to have both of my furry friends!

FURRY (header: Totti, below: Milo 9 weeks old)



PICTURESQUE



RAPID



SUBTERRANEAN



APOCALYPTIC

Thank you Paula, for giving us interesting words to work with as ususal!