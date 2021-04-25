THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD – APRIL 2021
Paula is here again – ”Here is the newest Pick a Word with five words for you to interpret in photos. As usual, you can post a photo for one word or more or all five. I am glad to be here and will be happy to see you entries.”
Here we go – of course I had to have both of my furry friends!
FURRY (header: Totti, below: Milo 9 weeks old)
PICTURESQUE
RAPID
SUBTERRANEAN
APOCALYPTIC
Thank you Paula, for giving us interesting words to work with as ususal!
17 reaktioner på ””
Oh, my word! Such a bevy of beauties 🙂 🙂
You nailed the challenge with these images. I think ‘subterranean’ is especially effective.
What gorgeous dogs
You must have an extensive photo archive! Always love your photos.
Lovely selection.
Milo is too cute
Excellent photos Ann-Christine. Where is the one of the boats? Lofoten Islands? The reflections and the mountains with the fog is such a wonderful composition.
Such a handsome puppy 🙂 Love all your photos.
Thank you – and Milo is a grown man now – but still rather sweet!
Amazing photo set, dear Anne-Christine! Dog-vogue ones are exceptional! 🙂
♥ Had to have both…or one of them would have been sad…
Wonderful photos the picturesque is so good. The speed of the bloke on the motorbike is something I haven’t quite been able to catch yet 🙂 🙂
Love your photos Leya!
Thank you so much, Lisa – glad to share!
Great selection, A C!
Thank you, Sue! Difficult finding Apocalyptic…but it would have sufficed with something like ”covid”…
I’m still pondering mine…
♥