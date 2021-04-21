Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 21 april, 202121 april, 2021 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
My apologies for being very practical ! Happy cows eating green grass in plenty of ‘personal space’ > surely tasty, healthy beef on our plates ! Oh – beautiful catch !!!
Cows are awesome! One day I hope to live where there are cows on every corner. 🐗
As my s-i-l always says when we see the French cows: ”Happy cows.” 🙂
How do we know these cows are happy? I mean, I look happy from 100 yards away.
My s-i-l feels the cows are happy because they’re eating grass in a meadow. What’s not to like? Perhaps they’re bored but let’s be positive! 🙂
What a moooo-ving photo!
Happy cows are a sign that spring has arrived! FYI: We are expecting some overnight snow.