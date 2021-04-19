Birds,butterflies, bees and other insects, airplanes, balloons, bubbles, kites….well, this week, Tina invites us to be creative and choose whichever flying objects that catches our imagination and our lens. Go to her amazingly beautiful post to visit Kiawah!
I don’t have a perfect long lens, so I will stick with the Galapagos Islands, where you have no need for a long lens, but get to see and love all wildlife close-up, just by your side. And, they do have one of the funniest birds for taking flight…
Also called the waved albatross, the Galapagos albatross (Phoebastria irrorata) is the largest bird in the Galapagos, with a wingspan of up to 250 centimetres (8.2 feet). They breed exclusively on Española Island.
In nautical lore, albatrosses are a sign of good fortune, and killing one is meant to bring bad luck. As in Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.
Thank you for your responses to last week's Colorful April challenge – you shared some amazing examples of April's incredible beauty.
23 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #144 – Taking Flight”
Love your shots!
Ohhhh, Galapagos, another of my dream locations. Life is definitely too short to visit all your dream locations in only one life. I‘m voting for a way longer life-time
What fabulous luck, seeing the courtship dance. I loved the photos, of the courtship as well as the birds in flight. Didn’t know that interesting bit about albatrosses landing.
You have made my day and my week with these absolutely beautiful photos which truly make my heart sing ! Methinks those birds in their courtship could teach us all a thing or two . . .
Wonderful choice for the week Ann-Christine, not only did I enjoy it, I learned so much! I do remember the Rime of the Ancient Mariner but it means so much more having understood this marvelous bird! The images are wonderful, especially loved your opener with the two birds.
What a marvelous collection of photos of these magnificent birds. Their courtship is charming and they look so impressive in flight.
Your timing, I agree was perfect. Thank you for adding all the information (in both measurements). Amazing. Wow!
these photos are priceless. What an opportunity!
Beautiful images Ann Christine! And thanks for telling us all about the albatross. To have a bird that large and live so long–wow!
Wonderful post – your photos made me feel like I was there again! Such good memories.
Wow, Ann-Christine. This is fabulous! I had no idea albatrosses were so large and they had to get up to speed to lift off! Wonderful! This is an absolute stellar post!
Amazing post!! Happy Earth Day on Thursday!
I so love this post Ann- Christine. What a wonderful sight to see the courtship dance and watch the take off so close. 🙂 🙂
Thanks for letting me see such an interesting ritual and for your explanation. Being on those islands must have been a marvelous experience.
janet
Superb photos. ‘When you can’t figure something out, put your heads together.’ Aye, bad luck, RE: The Rime of the Ancient Mariner: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rime_of_the_Ancient_Mariner
How wonderful to be there to see them do their mating dance! You were able to get some amazing shots of them. Thanks for sharing.
I always love seeing photos from the Galapagos Islands as I was lucky enough to visit there myself quite a while ago.
Love the courtship but not sure I’d want a youngster in my 70s 🙂 🙂 Happy just to watch these magnificent creatures, Ann-Christine.
How utterly marvellous. Albatross. They seem to belong to some mythic dimension. What a thrill it must have been to be amongst them.
Fabulous images! What a fantastic experience your Galapagos trip was, Ann Christine
What marvelous experiences on Galapagos. I’m not sure I’ll ever get there, so thanks for posting what you remembered most.
The first couple of photos, they are so adorable. What a great series for flying 😀
Arent those albatross beautiful. I would love to see one close up. Thank you for sharing