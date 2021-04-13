Amy asks for a colourful April this week – and usually it is, even in Sweden. This year though, has so far been some degrees colder than usual. But, there is a positive side to it as well …
Sweet April showers do spring May flowers. – Thomas Tusser
To get you in the mood – tulips from Keukenhof in the opener!
However, with the lack of colours (except for the hepaticas I posted in the last challenge) this April, I first decided to use April colours from earlier years, starting with my garden magnolias. But, after a day on the hunt in the forest… I changed my mind. Surely there must be some colours to capture this year as well!
Wood anemonies are usually abundant in April, but 2021 the snow and cold has kept them down so much that I doubt we shall see them carpeting the forest floor this year.
Anyhow – spring has sprung, and the colours are beginning to arrive here too. Hope you are enjoying lovely weather and delightful days!
12 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #143 – Colourful April”
Beautiful shots of a beautiful April.
Thanks for bringing us along to these sights.
I am also glad you went out. These photos are a delight. So many interesting things growing and a wonderful collection of shapes, sizes. and colors.
I am glad that you changed your mind and went out to find the colours that your April has to show. All those shades of greens and the soft greys along with the vivid greens and the variety of textures are as equally beautiful as the brighter colours, or perhaps even more so. The wood anemones are appearing here now, so maybe yours will be along in abundance shortly. I truly appreciate every tiny thing that appears at this time of the year. And I truly appreciate your excellent photography.
The colours are soft, but you can feel that they’ll break out soon.
You’ve set a great example in your determination to find beauty in how things are now! A great success!
Beautiful soft colors. I like the various shades of green and the small yellow flowers. Also the various shades of brown worked well. Nature is amazing. Sometimes soft and subtle is just as beautiful as bright colors.
A host of macro views to please the eyes Ann-Christine. I love the Mosses and lichen, mushrooms and leaves. I am about to post a very similar moss to one of yours in Becky’s Bright Squares 🙂 🙂
Oh Ann Christine, these are all wonderful April Spring colors 😀 😀
Wonderful up-close-and-personal captures of the color and activity that is underway …. which also is delivering the message that much more is on the way. After all, spring starts low then moves upward.
Love all the fresh greens and anemones, but my favorite shot is the one if the gray trees. It would be lovely framed!!! Keep the faith. Spring is coming!
Very colorful..so beautiful.
Great photos of the lichens, Ann-Christine, especially the first, and I love the wood anemones. Wishing you heaps more colour 🙂 🙂