Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade Silent Sunday 11 april, 20219 april, 2021 / Leya / 8 kommentarer
8 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
A beautiful pair in a silent sky.
Love this 😀
That is wonderful! Smiles!
Yes beautiful
These photos *feel* quiet, although perhaps they’re noisy in flight? Just the two of them together in the big-sky space is really magic!
AH! I am awed!
My number #
I agree