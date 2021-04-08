Thursday Thoughts – April Weather 8 april, 2021 / Leya Well, looking out my window two days ago – winter was back again… The doves got new snow caps – – but my spring flower pot looked a bit sulky… – and the poor scilla looked more blue than ever. Milo and Totti were slightly surprised – what’s this? But generally rather happy about it! When the sun finally came out, everything looked sparkly and wonderful again – April…just fooling you… The little Hepatica in wedding dress? April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.William Shakespeare Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade