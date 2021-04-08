Thursday Thoughts – April Weather

/ Leya

Well, looking out my window two days ago – winter was back again…

The doves got new snow caps –
– but my spring flower pot looked a bit sulky…
– and the poor scilla looked more blue than ever.
Milo and Totti were slightly surprised – what’s this? But generally rather happy about it!

When the sun finally came out, everything looked sparkly and wonderful again – April…just fooling you…
The little Hepatica in wedding dress?

April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.

William Shakespeare

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

