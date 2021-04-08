15 reaktioner på ”Life in Colour – Pink

  1. Such a lovely collection. What I’d really like though is to sit on that seat in your last photo and breathe in the scent of all those roses and lavender!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.