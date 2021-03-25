Thursday Thoughts – In My Windows

As the garden is waiting out in the cold…let’s make a short walk in some of my windows! Most plants are starting to enjoy life as the light is returning.
Medinilla magnifica – the second time I have managed to make it flower again – very happy if the buds will open up instead of falling off…
Thank you for the short visit in my windows, towards summer I hope to give you a tour outdoors and in the glass house. Until then – I must of course send you my Russian begonia – my pride. About 2×1.5 meters today.