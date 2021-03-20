Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March

/ Leya
THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD -MARCH 2021
Time for Paula again! Always a treat – she picks the words and you illustrate them!

BUFFET

EQUINE

GLEAMING

JAGGED

LACUSTRINE

9 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March

  5. Beautiful! AND I learned a ‘new word’ – yup, I had NEVER ran across the word Lacustrine before – now I have to wait – who knows how long? for the ‘everyday’ conversation opportunity to actually USE it in speech. So long I had to wait for the right time to use ”reconnoiter’ – LOL

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

