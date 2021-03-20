Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March 20 mars, 2021 / Leya THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD -MARCH 2021 Time for Paula again! Always a treat – she picks the words and you illustrate them! BUFFET EQUINE GLEAMING JAGGED LACUSTRINE Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in March”
My favorite is that last photo! Love the reflection. But the hedgehog, well he’s pretty adorable too!! ❤
Oh, I LOVE the buffet!
Beautiful
Your hedgehog really made me smile. I’m happy he or she found such treasures.
Beautiful! AND I learned a ‘new word’ – yup, I had NEVER ran across the word Lacustrine before – now I have to wait – who knows how long? for the ‘everyday’ conversation opportunity to actually USE it in speech. So long I had to wait for the right time to use ”reconnoiter’ – LOL
Wonderful, but strangely the Header is my favourite 🤗💕
Loved the buffet.
Great ones! Especially love the horses. They’re Icelandic horses, aren’t they?
Delightful!