Thursday Thoughts – Fresh Air and Open Landscapes

Another chilly day of clear skies – so, if you feel like it – you are welcome to join me for a short drive in the nearby countryside.

The farms are lying out there, waiting…for the season to start…for life to return to the land.

Some farmers have already started – where the fields have dried up there are some spots softly turning green.

I pass the meadows, but there’s no cattle out there yet…

…only some horses enjoying the sun near the barn. Can you hear the silence…? Almost touchable.

I never tire of the old oak trees – in fact I love them even more during winter time. I’d love to walk up close, but there is an electric fence I cannot climb. It is there to protect both cattle and trees.