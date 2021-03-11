Thursday Thoughts – Fresh Air and Open Landscapes 11 mars, 202110 mars, 2021 / Leya Another chilly day of clear skies – so, if you feel like it – you are welcome to join me for a short drive in the nearby countryside. The farms are lying out there, waiting…for the season to start…for life to return to the land. Some farmers have already started – where the fields have dried up there are some spots softly turning green. I pass the meadows, but there’s no cattle out there yet… …only some horses enjoying the sun near the barn. Can you hear the silence…? Almost touchable. I never tire of the old oak trees – in fact I love them even more during winter time. I’d love to walk up close, but there is an electric fence I cannot climb. It is there to protect both cattle and trees. I am waiting… Maybe next time I pass here, everything will have turned ”springy” green. Thank you for keeping me company on the tour! Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
The dry winter certainly has a beauty all of its own, and I can’t wait to take another drive with you when the green of summer fills these scenes! Thank you, Ann-Christine, for keeping a seat for me.
I love to see farms as they’re the backbone of our world. My grandparents in Nebraska had a farm and we loved to visit. Of course we had the easy part. My grandpa had to go out in whatever the weather was to do chores and work in the fields and so on. I’m so glad that I had that connection with the land during that part of my life.
Thank you for taking us with you Ann Christine. I had a great time.
Wonderful A-C Loved the fallow fields just waiting and horses. I did hear the silence among the trees 🙂 🙂
Looks like a lovely day! I enjoy getting a peek into the lives of others 😊
Beautiful area!
It won’t be long ‘til that green show up!