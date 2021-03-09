Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #138 – Natural Light

Remember: Always walk in the light. And if you feel like you’re not walking in it, go find it. Love the light. – Roberta Flack



This week, Amy’s beautiful challenge inspires us to explore natural light. In photography, light is everything. And for this week’s challenge, I’m offering you a gallery of images with some of my favourite natural lights. No sunrises and no sunsets though…

Light in Nature creates the movement of colors. – Robert Delaunay



After a short walk by the sea, the late evening clouds opened up for a dramatic sky.

An autumn evening. Driving home, I noticed the colourful sky behind me, stopped and made it stay with me for ever.

A similar sky, but much warmer, with the clouds mimicking the dunes. Compare the two of them, and you will see the hues are completely different.

I love backlit, and light shining through petals, clouds or cloth. This piece of art reminded me of my camping days.

Soon the beloved wood anemonies will be here…carpeting our forest floor.

Backlit berries in my garden – in the middle of the day.

Magical light through heavy clouds – a favourite catch.

And right now, I would love to just sail away on a soft, warm night…and into the sunset…

I hope you’ll join Amy and the rest of us this week as we explore natural light. I’m looking forward to your posts and your inspiration!

Last week my LAPC#137: Soft challenge gave us the chance to see all your diverse, fun, and beautiful interpretations – and there were many smiles and much loveliness. Thank you!

Next week, Tina will lead the challenge, so please stop by Travels and Trifles and join the fun on Saturday, March 13th at noon.