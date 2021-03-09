Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #138 – Natural Light

/ Leya

Remember: Always walk in the light. And if you feel like you’re not walking in it, go find it. Love the light. – Roberta Flack

This week, Amy’s beautiful challenge inspires us to explore natural light. In photography, light is everything. And for this week’s challenge, I’m offering you a gallery of images with some of my favourite natural lights. No sunrises and no sunsets though…

Light in Nature creates the movement of colors. – Robert Delaunay

Denna bild har ett alt-attribut som är tomt. Dess filnamn är 20191209_073431-redigera-2.jpg
After a short walk by the sea, the late evening clouds opened up for a dramatic sky.
An autumn evening. Driving home, I noticed the colourful sky behind me, stopped and made it stay with me for ever.
A similar sky, but much warmer, with the clouds mimicking the dunes. Compare the two of them, and you will see the hues are completely different.
I love backlit, and light shining through petals, clouds or cloth. This piece of art reminded me of my camping days.
Soon the beloved wood anemonies will be here…carpeting our forest floor.
Backlit berries in my garden – in the middle of the day.
Magical light through heavy clouds – a favourite catch.
And right now, I would love to just sail away on a soft, warm night…and into the sunset…

I hope you’ll join Amy and the rest of us this week as we explore natural light. I’m looking forward to your posts and your inspiration!

Last week my LAPC#137: Soft challenge gave us the chance to see all your diverse, fun, and beautiful interpretations – and there were many smiles and much loveliness. Thank you!

Next week, Tina will lead the challenge, so please stop by Travels and Trifles and join the fun on Saturday, March 13th at noon. 

11 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #138 – Natural Light

  1. My heart at this moment seems to turn away from the dark and the clouds however beautiful they appear on the photo . . . methinks some simple red currants backlit seem to reach out their lusciousness and colour . . . . . .

    Svara

  2. Your images are always wonderful Ann-Christine, and these are no exception. Your closing image and thought truly drew me in to your world. And of course your beautiful skies and beloved flowers. Honestly the entire post is like poetry. I loved it.

    Svara

  6. A very beautiful selection, AC. The backlit is amazing. the sky of the first image is like a painting on canvas. I love all of them!

    Svara

  10. Hmm, difficult to pick a favorite out of these beauties, but what attracted me about the first shot was the interesting angle of the trees. I also found the piece of art fascinating with its view of trees. Of course the backlit berries are just lovely.

    janet

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.