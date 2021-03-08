Waiting for Green – Life in Colour 8 mars, 2021 / Leya Life in Colour So much fun with Jude’s challenge – I found two whole galleries. Maybe the sign for how much I long for green right now? Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
Wonderful assortment of greens, Ann Christine. I love, love, love green. I too have been photographing lettuce lately. 🙂 It is such a fresh colour.
Fabulous gallery A-C 🙂 🙂 love the Praying Mantis
Love them all but . . . . my bemused eyes keep on wandering back to the three green parrots . . . hmm, is the gentleman on the eight (?) ‘sweet-talking to the lady (?) on the left . . . . she seems part of a couple tho’ . . . . *smile* . . .
Lovely gallery
Love the shades of green. The macro of the bug is incredible!
Una belle serie di fotografie, bellissima quella della mantide sulla mano.
Ciao, Patrizia
I enjoyed all of these, A-C, and as we don’t get that sort of overwhelming green here that we did when we lived in the Midwest, it made me happy. My favorites, I think, are the praying mantis and the elephant. But they’re all beautifully photographed as usual.
janet
What a fabulous miscellany!
My favorite color! Loved the praying mantis shot. Such interesting critters. I liked the elephant sculpture too.
It’s not easy being green…but it is good being green. 🙂 Lovely reminders of what waits for us as the temperature rises. 🙂
That elephant is cool, and those eyes are a bit unsettling…..
Beautiful photos, Leya! My favorite is the first with raindrops on the leaves. So many remind me of the coming spring and how lovely it is when that shade of green shows up. It’s a happy time!
Thank you – and yes – how we are longing for it now. The happiest time of the year!
Some unusual and interesting photos here Ann-Christine. Love the Praying Mantis and at first glance I mistook the green spotlights for the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) – do you see them from where you live? Now that would be a green I’d love to capture.
Jude, glad you liked them – and the Aurora I can sometimes be very disappointed in…never saw it myself! It can sometimes be seen from here, but better up north. When Emma lived in Umeå, she saw it every winter. Our visits there were never graced with this phenomenon…sadly enough. I would so love to see it!
A fabulous contribution, hon 🤗💕
♥ You know I love green…and tried hard to find other things than Mother Nature too.
It’s lovely to see so much green! Excellent subjects and composition, as always. 🙂
Thank you, Mary Jo – Green is a favourite colour of mine.
I remember green. My lens cleaning cloth is green.
Ha – you have to send us a post on it!
For those of us with spring is in the air, green is brightening. For those still encased in winter, spring is on the way. Love the collection, Ann-Christine. You captured green’s brilliance.
Thank you so much, Frank!
Beautiful shots!
Thank you, Chava!