Thursday Thoughts – Outdoors – Vårvinter

/ Leya

In the early morning, I decided to drive out to the open fields to listen to the skylarks – my thrill this lovely day. And yes, they had arrived, and I heard them singing as soon as I opened the windows. I saw cranes ploughing high up in the sky and I heard swans trumpeting.

What we call Spring Winter, means the snow is melting and almost gone, leaving puddles and soggy clay.
The farmers are waiting for the soil to dry up enough to become useful for the new crops.
I love this muddled landscape and its earthy colours. Its rapid and unpredictable changes between sun and dark clouds.
On my way home again, the swans lifted and sailed away to greener fields.
This was a morning to my taste – but now, time for breakfast!

6 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Outdoors – Vårvinter

  2. Such nice countryside. We still have snow on the ground. Today was warmer so there are a lot of puddles on the road. But tonight it will be back below freezing and then there will be ice. Tomorrow the highs are not above freezing. But next week we are getting warmer weather. It will be most welcome. Thanks for sharing your morning discoveries .

  4. I wish I knew the word vaervinter in my years in Europe. The feel of this time is certainly different. I can look back and see the mud emerging from the winter’s cocoon of snow, the green leaves still in the future. Yes, it is a different season, and deserves a special name. Lovely photos, reminded me of the fields I would walk past on such mornings.

