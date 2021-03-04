In the early morning, I decided to drive out to the open fields to listen to the skylarks – my thrill this lovely day. And yes, they had arrived, and I heard them singing as soon as I opened the windows. I saw cranes ploughing high up in the sky and I heard swans trumpeting.

What we call Spring Winter, means the snow is melting and almost gone, leaving puddles and soggy clay.

The farmers are waiting for the soil to dry up enough to become useful for the new crops.

I love this muddled landscape and its earthy colours. Its rapid and unpredictable changes between sun and dark clouds.

On my way home again, the swans lifted and sailed away to greener fields.