Silent Sunday 28 februari, 2021 / Leya
4 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I have been photographing trees this week, not with snow, but bare winter branches are so compelling to look at.
I’m completely enjoying all the winter scenes, A-C.
Nice.
Definitely a ‘silent Sunday’ picture. Lovely peaceful atmosphere.