Lens Artists Photo Challenge #137 – Soft

/ Leya

Have a strong mind and a soft heart. – Anthony J. D’Angelo

In fact I consider being soft a virtue and an asset. Maybe not always…but almost always!

Now, after all the incredibly creative S’s from you for Patti’s alphabet challenge… we’ll continue with another S – Soft. (Hopefully you haven’t run out of images on Soft for Patti…) So many things are Soft…to look at, to touch, to listen to… we even have software for our technical devices. This challenge is all about how you want to interpret Soft – we are looking forward to seeing your choices! Please link to my post and add the Lens-Artists tag.

I just have to start with Snow – as we have had so much of it this year. Snow envelops you in a soft and silent world. It was many years since I did some serious skiing, but I am not afraid of falling in the soft and fluffy snow.

Soft, almost creamy snow on the old ship setting from the Viking Age.
Soft landscape with clouds, hills and autumn trees. A favourite dogwalk.
Have you ever touched a bumble bee? They ARE soft! Unless you get stung…
My Totti is very soft – and not only his fur. Soft are also the dandelions sailing away to sit on his nose in the soft evening light.

I also have a spring ”softie” on my table every year – acacia, or mimosa, as we call it. Its yellow flower balls always make me smile and walk into that room as often as possible… I wonder if acacia will be possible to grow in my glass house? I certainly will give it a try!

Finally – thank you again for inspiring us every week! Next week, March 6, Amy will be hosting Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #138 and as promised, we reveal the theme already: Natural Light. Be sure to pay her a visit and hopefully join in.  In the meantime, have a lovely, creative week! And… please stay safe.

13 reaktioner på ”Lens Artists Photo Challenge #137 – Soft

  2. It’s mimosa time here already. I hadn’t thought about bringing a spray inside! Maybe tomorrow 🙂 🙂 Thanks Ann-Christine! Have a wonderful week, full of gentle softness!

    Svara

  3. So many kinds of lovely softness, Ann-Christine. I wish I had Totti to hug. Also that mimosa. It’s sparked a long-ago memory from the time when I was at university in Sheffield (up north!) and one wintery day I opened the door into a Victorian glasshouse at the city’s botanic garden, and oh, the subtle fragrance that met me. Its effect was almost transcendental: a venerable mimosa tree in flower. Bliss!

    Svara

  8. A beautiful collection of soft images Leya! ..and a great choice of theme for this week, softness can be so much.
    I love your soft furry Tottie and the bubble bee so soft and sweet. The landscape image is amazing and so are the soft snow.
    Now the mimosa trees are blooming here in Malta and the flowers are small yellow and soft, as in your nice picture.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.