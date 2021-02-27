Have a strong mind and a soft heart. – Anthony J. D’Angelo
In fact I consider being soft a virtue and an asset. Maybe not always…but almost always!
Now, after all the incredibly creative S’s from you for Patti’s alphabet challenge… we’ll continue with another S – Soft. (Hopefully you haven’t run out of images on Soft for Patti…) So many things are Soft…to look at, to touch, to listen to… we even have software for our technical devices. This challenge is all about how you want to interpret Soft – we are looking forward to seeing your choices! Please link to my post and add the Lens-Artists tag.
I just have to start with Snow – as we have had so much of it this year. Snow envelops you in a soft and silent world. It was many years since I did some serious skiing, but I am not afraid of falling in the soft and fluffy snow.
I also have a spring ”softie” on my table every year – acacia, or mimosa, as we call it. Its yellow flower balls always make me smile and walk into that room as often as possible… I wonder if acacia will be possible to grow in my glass house? I certainly will give it a try!
Finally – thank you again for inspiring us every week! Next week, March 6, Amy will be hosting Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #138 and as promised, we reveal the theme already: Natural Light. Be sure to pay her a visit and hopefully join in. In the meantime, have a lovely, creative week! And… please stay safe.
13 reaktioner på ”Lens Artists Photo Challenge #137 – Soft”
Oh Beautiful photos !!! I like the colours !
It’s mimosa time here already. I hadn’t thought about bringing a spray inside! Maybe tomorrow 🙂 🙂 Thanks Ann-Christine! Have a wonderful week, full of gentle softness!
So many kinds of lovely softness, Ann-Christine. I wish I had Totti to hug. Also that mimosa. It’s sparked a long-ago memory from the time when I was at university in Sheffield (up north!) and one wintery day I opened the door into a Victorian glasshouse at the city’s botanic garden, and oh, the subtle fragrance that met me. Its effect was almost transcendental: a venerable mimosa tree in flower. Bliss!
Thanks for bringing your soft things time today. I sure would love to be able to pet Totti.
Here is my contribution: https://thisandthatthenextpart.wordpress.com/2021/02/27/lens-artists-photo-challenge-137-soft/
Forget the photographs, I’m in love with that dog.
…bubble!! I’m sure you understand the misspelling 😁😂
A beautiful collection of soft images Leya! ..and a great choice of theme for this week, softness can be so much.
I love your soft furry Tottie and the bubble bee so soft and sweet. The landscape image is amazing and so are the soft snow.
Now the mimosa trees are blooming here in Malta and the flowers are small yellow and soft, as in your nice picture.
A coyote sitting in fresh snow made me feel soft and joyful: https://cxianliu.wordpress.com/2021/02/13/coyote-coyote/
Beautiful interpreted, Ann-Christine … but the biggest smiles for the four-legged softie.
Excellent theme, excellent photos. To Be Continued…
I’ll have to say, Totti wins the prize this week for Soft. Oh, how I would love to hug that dog!
Beautiful