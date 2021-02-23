Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in February 23 februari, 202121 februari, 2021 / Leya Time for Paula’s Pick a Word again! MATERNAL GUARDING COHABITATION GROUNDLESS VARIEGATED Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in February”
Wonderful choices for Paula’s words. Love the tangle of puppies, the Storks of course and the orchid? is stunning ☺☺
Two choices for me: ‘Cohabitation’ makes life so much more worth while . . and ‘Variegated’ as best experiences in life truly are . . . oh, and I do love the orchids 🙂 !
Wonderful choices.