Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #136 – Alphabet Challenge, Letter S

/ Leya

Let’s go with the letter ”S” for the alphabet challenge, says Patti. It could be…snow, sun, smile, shadow, shoes, or conceptual ideas like silent, slow, serene, etc.

There is another alphabet, whispering from every leaf, singing from every river, shimmering from every sky.
― Dejan Stojanovic

So, let’s start with a Summerhouse Sunset…and then travel South for some more S’s…before coming Safely back again.

Sandy Sahara panorama
Sunny Sea in Spain
Snowy Steps in Sweden
Spider web in my Summer garden
Serene
Now, this week we invite you to share images that feature a subject starting with the letter S. Or, capture an image that illustrates a concept with the letter S, such as serene, somber or silent.  In your post, include a link to Patti’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find your post in the WP Reader.
Last week, we were inspired by Sheetal’s marvelous challenge, ” Glimpse into Your World” Starting in India, your posts took us all around the world. Thank you for sharing the places, people, and things that make you happy – and made us happy too.
Next week, I, Ann-Christine, will be hosting Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #137, so be sure to pay me a visit and hopefully join in.  In the meantime, have a lovely, creative week and please – stay safe and warm!

