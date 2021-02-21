Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #136 – Alphabet Challenge, Letter S

There is another alphabet, whispering from every leaf, singing from every river, shimmering from every sky. ― Dejan Stojanovic
So, let’s start with a Summerhouse Sunset…and then travel South for some more S’s…before coming Safely back again.
Now, this week we invite you to share images that feature a subject starting with the letter S. Or, capture an image that illustrates a concept with the letter S, such as serene, somber or silent. In your post, include a link to Patti’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag so that everyone can find your post in the WP Reader.
Last week, we were inspired by Sheetal’s marvelous challenge, ” Glimpse into Your World” Starting in India, your posts took us all around the world. Thank you for sharing the places, people, and things that make you happy – and made us happy too.
Next week, I, Ann-Christine, will be hosting Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #137, so be sure to pay me a visit and hopefully join in. In the meantime, have a lovely, creative week and please – stay safe and warm!
I love all of these, A-C. Beautiful. You know I like spider web photos and the header photo and the next two are wonderful.
janet
Such a super selection A-C. That scene over the Sahara is stunning!
Let’s leave the wide vistas and settle on one of life’s miracles . . . . of a spider having the unbelievable ability to spin such a perfect, delicate artistic web . . .
Ssssuperb S photos!
Thank you, Anne!
W O W Ann-Christine, what an awesome collection! That panoramic view in Sahara is to die for and the spider web too is amazing. Thanks for sharing!
So happy you liked them, Teresa!
I’m in awe with this collection of S, AC. Sahara is stunning, so are other images.
Stay warm, my friend. 🙂
You keep well too, Amy. Glad you liked Sahara.
Stunningly beautiful images, AC. I love them all! Your image of the Sahara and the spiderweb are lingering in my mind. The camels almost seem like a mirage. Gorgeous images! Enjoy the day and the new week, too. I hope you’ve got plenty of heat in your home and a sunny week.
Thanks, Patti – and yes, heat is here and outdoors it is warm as well. Hope you will have a wonderful week ahead!
Oh, nature. Can’t wait to get back outside more. Until then, I’ll just relish in your divine photos and dream.
Thank you! Yes, out we will go as soon as the weather allows us!
Beautiful images Ann-Christine, the colours in your Summer house sunset are especially gorgeous 🧡
Thank you!
Love your round trip,, A C!
♥
All gorgeous! Would love to see that sunny sea in Spain.
I’d love to go there …soon! Thank you!
Oh, Ann-Christine, these are all magnificent photographs this week.
My favorite is the spider web as I’ve never been able to capture one.
Your photographs will edge me on to try again. Thank you for sharing.
Be Safe 😷 Isadora 😎
Thank you – I am sure you will make it with a spider web this summer! And thank you for the beautiful smiles!
Wow, lovely photos. That spider web is cool, and I love the sunny sea in Spain 😊
Thanks, and yes…a sunny sea in Spain would have been lovely right now, wouldn’t it?
I love that spider web 🙂
Well, thank you! I don’t like spiders but love their webs!
Oh my Ann-Christine, that sunset is incredible – Stunning really 😊. Loved the Sahara also. I’d love to visit but probably not going to make my list in time. Happy to see it in your beautiful image though.
Thank you, Tina. I just visited your marvelous dolphins!
The Header is Sublime 🙂 🙂 But the sunny sea in Spain is calling me. Love the light on the water! Have a good week, Ann-Christine and thanks for sharing.
Thanks, Jo – hope you are having a lovely Sunday – and a good week ahead!
Beautiful images Ann Christine! Well done with the feeling serene.
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it. I find that rose a real beauty.
WOW, WOW and more WOW. Your photos for this week are all amazing. These brightened my day 😀
Yay – thank you, Cee!