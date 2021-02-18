Thursday Thoughts – Hiking Vedema

/ Leya

I guess this was maybe the last lasting snow this year – a beautiful day for us and the dogs. Start in soft sun and finish in the cold of the evening. Put on your warmest clothes and come along!

En reaktion på ”Thursday Thoughts – Hiking Vedema

